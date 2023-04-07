Countries waiting for reaching agreement with Iran

The political developments are going toward the weakening of the enemy's front, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said during this week's Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

According to the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Khatami noted that the US during Obama era was weaker than the US during George W. Bush era. Trump's US became weaker than Obama's and now Biden's US is weaker than Trump's administration and the world has admitted this fact.

Washington intended to create an Arab front against Iran, he also said, adding that however, today, what happened is the opposite.

Referring to the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of diplomatic ties, Ayatollah Khatami said that other countries are also waiting for a similar agreement.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatami spoke about Quds Day, which will be marked on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Next week, Quds Day will be marked gloriously, he said, adding that the Israeli regime is on the verge of decline.

