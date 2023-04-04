Iran assists Syria in bolstering its air defense: deputy min

Brigadier General Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari made the comments on the sideline of a ceremony held to commemorate the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action held in Tehran on Tuesday, during which he told reporters about the exports of defense products.

"After the lifting of sanctions(arms embargo) in October 2020, we are witnessing many countries wanting to use Iranian weapons," the deputy defense minister said.

Ghalandari said that Iranian arms sales show to the world the level of Iranian knowledge and technology on the international stage, adding, "After using Iranian weapons, foreign countries have witnessed the astonishing growth of Iran's knowledge and technology, so that it has made them wonder how a country that has been under sanctions for years has reached such a level of development that its weapons are at the cutting edge of global technology."

Pointing out Iran's attention to the transfer of technology to other countries, Brigadier General Ghalandari noted that "We have helped many of our neighboring and friendly countries not only in terms of supplying them with equipment and weapons but also concerning the transfer of manufacturing technology of those defensive weapons."

"Also, we have witnessed the presence of the Ministry of Defense in international exhibitions and the broad international interest in Iranian defense products in other countries," he further pointed out.

Considering Iran's cooperation with Syria in the field of strengthening the country's air defense, Iran's deputy minister stated that, "a point that should not be overlooked is that in the past, Syria was really a defenseless country against the air attacks conducted by the Zionist regime, but now, a large amount of air attacks are being repelled by the Syrian government, and we consider ourselves committed to helping friendly countries like Syria in the field of empowering their air defense and countering air targets."

