China defeated Iran 11-8 on Monday in the final match of the 2023 Asian Water Polo Championship held in Singapore.

Kazakhstan won third place after defeating Thailand.

Iran defeated Thailand 20-9 on Sunday in the semifinals of the competition. Iran qualified for the semifinal round of the 2023 Asian Water Polo Championship after beating Uzbekistan 18-8 on Saturday.

Iran had previously defeated Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and the Philippines.

