VP felicitates Iran's championship in Beach Soccer Asian Cup

The Iranian national men's beach soccer team became the champion of Asia after trouncing Japan in the final of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2023 on Sunday.

The Iranian national team beat defending champion Japan 6-0.

The best goalkeeper award went to Mehdi Mirjalili from Iran, the top scorer went to a Japanese player while Iranian team player Muslim Mesigar became the best player in the tournament.

This was the third time that Iran becomes the Asian champion after winning the titles of the 2013 and 2017 tournaments.

MNA/IRN85066906