Demonstrators rally in Paris against pension reform

Demonstrators gathered on the streets in Paris for another round of protests against new pension reforms on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

France has seen a large scale of strikes organized by workers’ unions since January.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the pension reforms the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend gradually to raise the retirement age by three months a year from 1 September 2023 so that by 2030, the retirement age will have reached 64.



The reform has provoked a wave of protests across the country. Since Borne's announcement, six nationwide demonstrations against the bill have already taken place.

