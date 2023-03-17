Iran-IAEA ties on right track: Amir-Abdollahian

Amir-Abdollahian in his Thursday night phone conversation with Josep Borrel discussed the nuclear talks to remove sanctions, the Ukraine war, and the cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran has stressed its opposition to the ongoing war in Ukraine, and Tehran's readiness for contributing to any peace talk, which he said he will also pursue in his upcoming Moscow visit.

"The West must instead of repeating its based accusation against Iran, encourage Ukraine to present its authentic documents in the official meeting of the two countries' political and military delegations' meeting and resort to officials talks rather than repeated and baseless accusation, and that Iran has always favored peace, and not war," he added.

He criticized Joseph Borrell for the incorrect coverage of the news and the content of his tweets.

Meanwhile, Borrell emphasized his efforts as a coordinator to summarize the Vienna talks and the practical initiative to bring the talks to a conclusion.

He also appreciated Iran's efforts to help bring peace to the region, despite the talks on the use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.

Borrell described the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA as a positive and forward step.

MNA/5735110