Iran eliminated from 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup

The U20 national football teams of Iran and Iraq played in the quarter-final stage of the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup and World Youth Cup qualifiers in Tashkent, and at the end of this game, Iraq edged 1-0.

With the loss against Iraq, Iran had to leave the competition early in the knockout stage.

Ali Jassim scored the only goal for the Iraqi national team in the 90+1 minute.

Iraq is the first Asian country to qualify for the U20 World Cup.

The Iranian team had advanced to the quarter-final stage losing against Australia and winning against Vietnam and Qatar as the leader of Group B.

