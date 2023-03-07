EU announces sanctions on Russia, Iran, Afghanistan

The European Union on Tuesday imposed sanctions on nine people, including two senior Taliban government members, Russian military officers and police, as well as an Iranian prison facility over alleged human rights violations against women.

The EU move will see asset freezes and travel bans imposed on the nine, and an asset freeze against the Iranian Qarchak Prison in Tehran as well as on Syria’s Republican Guard and a Myanmar army institution, the AP reported.

Iran has described the bloc and other western states' support for women's rights as "crocodile tears". The EU and other western sanctions provoked riots in Iran last autumn after the sudden death of a young Iranian lady while in Police custody.

Since sporadic foreign-backed riots took place in Iran last summer, Western countries led by the United States started to tighten sanctions against Iran's judicial and other authorities in a bid to continue the riots.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

MNA