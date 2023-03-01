China-flagged cargo ship sinks off Russia

The above information was provided by the Russian Federal Service of Maritime and River Transport to Tass News Agency (Russia) on March 1. They added there were no reported casualties.

“The crew of 21 Chinese nationals boarded and was then taken to a nearby ship,” Tass quoted the agency as saying.

They added, “Everyone is fine, there are no casualties.”

It is not clear what caused the ship to sink.

In January, the Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship Jin Tian – carrying Chinese and Myanmar people – sank off the southwestern coast of Japan in bad weather.

