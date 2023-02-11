Iran FM reacts to US Congress resolution in support of MKO

"The US Congress' worthless resolution in support of the MKO terror cult demonstrates, just once more, their insatiable appetite for instrumentalizing terrorism and DAESH-modeled scenarios that wrecked Syria and Iraq for destroying Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a Saturday tweet.

On Wednesday, more than 100 members of the US Congress supported a resolution that, while repeating accusations about the recent unrest in Iran, contained clauses supporting the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'an wrote in a tweet, "Of course, it is not strange! The regime that initiated the establishment and instrumental use of ISIL does not feel ashamed of continuing to support and instrumental and political using the murderers of 17 thousand of Iranian citizens."

