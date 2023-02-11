  1. Economy
Feb 11, 2023, 2:15 PM

Iran, Russia discuss ways to develop customs cooperation

Iran, Russia discuss ways to develop customs cooperation

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – In a joint meeting in Tehran, the customs delegations of Iran and Russia discussed ways to develop educational cooperation between the customs of the two countries.

In line with the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on educational cooperation between the customs of Iran and Russia, the first meeting on the ways to benefit from the educational, scientific, and specialized customs and commercial potentials was held in Iran.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized that the Iranian and Russian customs employees should benefit from the knowledge, skills, experiences, and facilities related to academic education.

At the end of the two-day meeting, an agreement was signed between the Federal Customs Service of Russia and the Iran Customs Administration.

RHM/5706509

News Code 197262
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News