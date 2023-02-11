Iran, Russia discuss ways to develop customs cooperation

In line with the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on educational cooperation between the customs of Iran and Russia, the first meeting on the ways to benefit from the educational, scientific, and specialized customs and commercial potentials was held in Iran.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized that the Iranian and Russian customs employees should benefit from the knowledge, skills, experiences, and facilities related to academic education.

At the end of the two-day meeting, an agreement was signed between the Federal Customs Service of Russia and the Iran Customs Administration.

