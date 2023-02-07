Jahanbakhsh nominated for most impressive footballer 

UEFA Europa League, on its Twitter page, has asked its followers to select the most impressive football player of the week.

Alireza Jahanbaksh, who stole the show against PSV, is one of the four nominees for the title.

Feyenoord’s winger scored goals in the 81st and 96th minutes in a match against PSV on Sunday.

Feyenoord and PSV shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the end of the game.

With the achieved result, Feyenoord remained in the top flight at the Eredivisie.

