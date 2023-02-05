Iran police confiscate 50K liters of smuggled fuel

A road police official in Kerman Colonel Ali Rezaei pointed out that the forces have seized over 50,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the first 10 months of the Iranian calendar year.

The amount of the seized fuel has been confiscated from heavy-duty and light-duty trucks from March 21, 2022 to January 20, 2033, he stated.

The drivers who carry unlawful fuel with their motorized vehicle will stopped and handed over to the legal authorities, he further noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

