Feb 5, 2023, 3:30 PM

FIA President hails Iran's educational programs

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has lauded the educational courses of Iran.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem thanked Iran for its active participation in innovative programs and the project to increase the driving skills of the athletes in the country. 

The head of the FIA appreciated the Motorcycle and Automobile Federation of Iran for holding the project ‘Educational Driving Skills’.

FIA is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world’s leading mobility organizations.

Founded in 1904, with headquarters in Paris and Geneva, the FIA is a non-profit organization.

It brings together 245 Member Organisations from 146 countries on five continents.

