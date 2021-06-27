VIDEO: WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2021

The 2021 event was based in Nairobi County and was set to contest over eighteen special stages totalling 320.19 km (198.96 mi) in the competitive distance.

The WRC is the FIA World Rally Championship, tough motorsport using rally cars on real roads around the world. Each rally has timed sections called special stages, on closed roads. Drivers complete these stages as quickly as possible.

Over 30 countries have hosted WRC rallies. Rally Monte Carlo, Rally Argentina, Rally Finland, Rally Portugal, Tour de Corse on Corsica, France, Rally Sardegna on Sardinia, Italy, Safari Rally in Kenya, Acropolis Rally in Greece, Rally New Zealand, Rally Australia, Rally Japan, Rally GB, Rally Catalunya, Rallye Deutschland, Rally Mexico and many more.