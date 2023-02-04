Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailed near the town, causing a massive blaze at a nearby building, US media reported.

"An evacuation has been ordered in a 1 mile area of the James St Crossing. A shelter is available at the East Palestine High School", the message said.

Norfolk Southern Railway published a statement on the incident.

"We are aware of the derailment in East Palestine and are coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams. We will share more details as they become available."

Fire departments from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia dispatched their personnel to help extinguish the blaze. In the meantime, photos are circulating on social media, purportedly depicting the huge fire and massive clouds of smoke caused by the incident.