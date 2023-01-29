Palestinian resistance down Israeli quadcopter in Gaza

According to the local Palestinian media, Ezzeddin Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement issued a statement on Sunday afternoon announcing the downing a an Israeli regime's quadcopter over Gaza.

Hamas emphasized that the engineers of Ezzeddin Qassam Brigadies managed to extract the information from this quadcopter and obtain important and sensitive data regarding the Zionist regime's enemy.

The Israeli military had kept the disappearance of this quadcopter in the Gaza Strip in secret while after Hamas revealed the truth, it claimed to have started an investigation into the issue.

