Iranian teen researcher wins "kid Nobel" in Sweden

Ramtin Ghasempour is among the 10 top students who attended this prestigious international competition.

Previously, Ghasempour had won medals at the national student festival of Ibn Sina, the Jabir Ibn Hayyan Festival, and the Iranian Innovation Festival.

Roderick MacKinnonThe Molecular Frontiers Inquiry Prize (MFIP) is the world’s first prize rewarding questions rather than answers, recognizing the critical role of curiosity in the scientific process as well as the value of skilled inquisitiveness in all aspects of modern life.

The Molecular Frontiers Foundation (MFF) was founded under the auspices of the Nobel Foundation in 2007 by Bengt Nordén, a professor of physical chemistry at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and the former chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Each year, five girls and five boys win the MFIP for asking the most insightful and thought-provoking scientific questions. The prize consists of a medal, a hand-painted certificate, and a gift - so far this has been an iPad.

