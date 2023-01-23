AEOI chief hails Iran-made radiopharmaceuticals

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks during a visit to a domestic pharmaceutical company that produces radio medicines on Monday.

The official lauded the young researchers who are involved in the field of radiopharmaceuticals.

One million patients are receiving radio medicine treatment in Iran per annum, he underlined.

He praised the steps taken by the AEOI in producing radio medicines necessary for cancer treatment.

Referring to the hiatus in exporting Iran-made radio medicines due to the pandemic, he said that the Islamic Republic seeks to resume such exports as there is high demand for Iranian radiopharmaceuticals in other countries.

