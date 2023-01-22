US extends troop deployment in Romania

Over the last year, the sprawling Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, just a seven-minute rocket flight across the Black Sea from where Russian forces have settled in Crimea, has become a training hub for NATO forces in southeast Europe, NY reported.

There are around 4,000 US soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division who have been stationed at the air base since last summer, including small groups of troops that frequently train right on Romania’s border with Ukraine.

Before that, there was a smaller contingent from the 82nd Airborne that was sent as part of a quick-response force after Russia’s operation of Ukraine in February.

The 101st Airborne Division troops will leave in the next two months, and officials said they would be replaced by a different brigade from the 101st Division, which is based at Fort Campbell, Ky.

MNA/PR