Six more classified documents found at Biden home

The Department of Justice conducted a search of Biden's family home after classified documents were first discovered on November 2 at the Penn Biden Center in Washington by the president's attorneys.

The US Department of Justice found six more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's family home this week, according to the president's personal lawyer. The search is being conducted by a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The documents were found at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware during a 13-hour search that the president promptly complied with, according to his lawyer Bob Bauer. Some of those documents and other materials were from the president's tenure in the Senate which lasted between 1973 and 2009.

“Yesterday, D.O.J. completed a thorough search of all the materials in the president’s Wilmington home. It began at approximately 9:45 a.m. and concluded at around 10:30 p.m. and covered all working, living and storage spaces in the home,” Bauer said, Sputnik reported.

The DOJ also found notes that Biden had personally handwritten while he was vice president. These are the first documents to be discovered by the DOJ and will join those which have been found by the president's attorneys.

"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials," Bauer said. "Some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President.”

The White House is being criticized for their delaying the announcement that classified files had been found at Penn Biden Center, just six days before the midterm elections. Instead, the Biden administration waited until January to make that information public.

MNA/PR