  1. Culture
Jan 21, 2023, 11:07 AM

41st Fajr Intl. Theater Festival:

12 plays to be performed on 1st day in Tehran

12 plays to be performed on 1st day in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – The capital city of Iran is hosting 12 plays on the first day of the 41st edition of the Fajr International Theater Festival.

As many as 23 troupes will give performances in the international competition this year.

Also, the prestigious event is to host 40 plays in the national competition.

Foreign troupes from Brazil, Russia, Oman, Spain, Iraq, Armenia, Tunisia, and Jordan have taken part in the artistic event.

The 41st edition of the Fajr International Theater Festival features a scientific section during which twenty papers from ten Muslim countries are slated to be presented on January 27 and 28.

AMK/IRN85004371

News Code 196414

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News