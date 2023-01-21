12 plays to be performed on 1st day in Tehran

As many as 23 troupes will give performances in the international competition this year.

Also, the prestigious event is to host 40 plays in the national competition.

Foreign troupes from Brazil, Russia, Oman, Spain, Iraq, Armenia, Tunisia, and Jordan have taken part in the artistic event.

The 41st edition of the Fajr International Theater Festival features a scientific section during which twenty papers from ten Muslim countries are slated to be presented on January 27 and 28.

