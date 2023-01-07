  1. World
Russian Air Defense Forces down drone over Sevastopol

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Russian air defense systems shot down a drone over the waters of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Saturday.

"Some 15 minutes ago, air defenses shot down a UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] over the waters of the Northern mole," he stated on his Telegram channel on Saturday. "Even a holy celebration of Christmas cannot stop these inhuman beings from attacking out hero city."

Sevastopol, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is headquartered, has been subject to several drone attacks over the past months. The previous attempted attack was reported on January 4, when two UAVs were shot down over the waters near the city of Sevastopol, TASS reported.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7.

Later, the Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoygu issued a corresponding order. In their turn, the Ukrainian authorities reacted negatively to the idea of a Christmas ceasefire.

