1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Stockholm suburbs

According to a statement on the police website, a total of three people were wounded in a shooting in the Vallingby suburban district on Saturday. Later, a 20-year-old man died at the hospital from the wounds he sustained during the shooting, the Swedish police said.

Purported footage of the aftermath has surfaced on social media, showing the moment first responders arrived on the scene, Sputnik reported.

Swedish media reported that the incident unfolded near a McDonald's eatery.

MNA/PR