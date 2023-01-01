  1. World
  2. Europe
Jan 1, 2023, 8:20 AM

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Stockholm suburbs

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Stockholm suburbs

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – One person died and two others were injured in a shooting in the suburbs of Stockholm, the Swedish police inform.

According to a statement on the police website, a total of three people were wounded in a shooting in the Vallingby suburban district on Saturday. Later, a 20-year-old man died at the hospital from the wounds he sustained during the shooting, the Swedish police said.

Purported footage of the aftermath has surfaced on social media, showing the moment first responders arrived on the scene, Sputnik reported.

Swedish media reported that the incident unfolded near a McDonald's eatery.

MNA/PR

News Code 195582

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News