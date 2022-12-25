ICC refers Abu Akleh case to its information collection

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said in a press statement that it had received a response from the Information and Evidence Unit in the Office of the ICC Attorney General to the complaint submitted by the Syndicate’s lawyer, the International Federation of Journalists, the Abu Akleh family, and the International Center of Justice for Palestinians, WAFA News Agency reported.

The ICC’s response confirmed that it would add the information provided to its information collection.

The ICC Attorney General’s Information and Evidence Unit pointed out that "this response does not mean that the Office of the Prosecutor has made a decision on the substance of your letter."

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate commended the step but said it was not sufficient, and that what is now required is a speedy investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of the ICC in order to hold the killers accountable and achieve justice for Abu Akle.

Abu Akleh, a television correspondent with Al Jazeera for 25 years, was killed by Israeli forces on May 11 as she was covering an Israeli military raid on a refugee camp in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

Her killing sent shockwaves around the world. Abu Akleh was known to be a careful, dedicated journalist whose compassionate reporting centered on the voices and stories of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, according to Aljazeera.

RHM/PR