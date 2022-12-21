Riyadh ready to continue negotiations with Tehran

Amir-Abdollahian who traveled to the Jordanian capital of Amman on Tuesday at the head of a delegation to take part in a second edition of the Baghdad Conference met with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan.

The Saudi Foreign Minister voiced his country's readiness to continue negotiations with Iran, Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet in Arabic.

He added in the tweet that he also held talks with his Omani, Qatari, Iraqi, and Kuwaiti counterparts on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference- 2.

Earlier on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the third Tehran Dialogue Forum announced Iran’s readiness to return to the normal state of relations with Saudi Arabian and reopen embassies whenever the Saudi side is ready.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have so far held five rounds of negotiations in Baghdad to return relations to the previous level and reopen embassies after the Saudis unilaterally cut ties.

