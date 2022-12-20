  1. Sports
Dec 20, 2022, 7:34 PM

Tehran derby btw Persepolis, Esteghlal ends in another draw

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – The match between two Tehranian football rival teams ended in yet another draw on Tuesday.

The match in the empty Azadi Stadium on Tuesday ended 2-2.

The Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani scored for Persepolis in the 16th and 80th minutes while Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Arsalan Mottahari scored for Esteghlal in the 30th and 50th minutes.

The match was held in the famous Grand Azadi Stadium in the Iranian capital in the absence of fans amid continued air pollution.

Perspolis still top the Iranian Professional League (IPL) with 25 points at the end of the 12th week while Esteghlal remained in their third place after the draw with 24

Gol Gahar SIrjan are in second place with 24 points.

