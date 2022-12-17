Air pollution in Tehran enters second week

An official in Tehran's governor's office told the media on Saturday that due to the continuation of the severe air pollution, all the schools, and universities in Tehran city will remain closed over the next three days until Tuesday while the classes will be held online.

The official also said that the football match between two Tehranian rivals Esteghlal and Persepolis in the Iranian premier league (IPL) planned for next week will likely be canceled.

He added that government offices could also close in case of continuation of pollution.

Tehran municipality has also banned issuing traffic schemes (permission) for entering the busy downtown districts in the capital amid air pollution.

Meanwhile, an official in Alblorze Province next to Tehran also told the media that the in-person classes in all schools and universities in Karaj, the capital of the province will also be canceled from Sunday to Tuesday next week.

Air pollution commonly occurs in Tehran, a city of 15 million population, and other large cities in the country when the weather is cold during autumn and winter when there is no wind or rain and temperature inversion happens.

According to studies results available on the Internet, temperature inversions affect air pollution because they change the dynamics of air movement. Warm air rises in the atmosphere because it is less dense and, therefore, more buoyant than the cooler air above it.

MNA