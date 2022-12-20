Tehran-Dushanbe weekly flights to reach 23

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on air transport cooperation between the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran and the neighboring country, the number of weekly flights between Iran and Tajikistan will increase from the current nine to 23, the news portal of Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

After a two-year break, Tajikistan resumed air traffic with Iran as well as India in April, an official source with the Civil Aviation Agency under the government of Tajikistan told Asia-Plus in an interview.

“After a two-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Tajikistan has resumed regular flights on the following air routes: Dushanbe-New Delhi-Dushanbe; Dushanbe-Nursultan-Dushanbe; and Dushanbe-Tehran-Dushanbe,” the source said.

The Dushanbe-Tehran-Dushanbe flight is operated by the Iranian flag carrier Iran Air.

“If possible, Somon Air will also operate flights on this air route,” the source added, Finacial Tribune reported.

Somon Air is the first private airline in Tajikistan with an office in Dushanbe. The airline’s operations are based at Dushanbe International Airport.

Iran Air is headquartered at the Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran.

MNA/PR