Three Jordanian police killed during raid on hideout in Maan

The Public Security Directorate said officers surrounded the location of several suspects on Monday. One of the suspects “fired heavy bullets from an automatic weapon,” and the officers returned fire, the statement said.

One of the suspects, believed to be a fighter, was killed in the exchange, Al Jazeera reported.

The statement added that officers arrested nine others and seized “automatic firearms and a large amount of ammunition.”

Authorities had been responding to the killing of a senior police officer that took place during clashes with demonstrators in Maan on Friday, amid protests over high fuel prices that have spread to several cities across Jordan.

SKH/PR