At least one dead, several injured in airstrike inside Russia

“Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and Belgorod Region,” Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote Telegram on Sunday, according to RT.

Gladkov previously reported that four people had been injured in the city of Belgorod.

“I spoke to two of them at the scene. A man was wounded in the back, while a woman was wounded to the face. The two children were miraculously unharmed,” the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. He added that 14 houses and nine cars were damaged.

Gladkov also said one person was killed on the outskirts of the regional capital, and another one was wounded. “A poultry farm was damaged,” he added.

