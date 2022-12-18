UK sends Brimstone 2 precision-guided missiles to Ukraine

“As part of its aid package, the UK has provided Brimstone 2 missiles, a precision-guided missile, to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This aid has played a crucial role in stalling Russian advances,” the UK’s Ministry of Defense posted on Twitter.

As reported, the latest British Brimstone 2 precision-guided missiles have double the range of the previous design provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine earlier. This system essentially allows a missile to scan the battlefield and select the most appropriate target while screening out civilian vehicles or less important military equipment.

Since the start of Russian military operations in Ukraine on February 24, Britain has increased its military support to the Ukrainian army, along with the United States and the West, while imposing extensive sanctions against Moscow.

London, as the second donor of military aid to Kyiv after the United States, has so far provided 2.3 billion pounds of military aid to Ukraine and has pledged to provide military aid with a similar figure in 2023.

England also hosts a training program for Ukrainian soldiers; a project that is being carried out with the support of a number of Kyiv’s allies and based on which, every 120 days, 10 thousand existing and new military forces of Ukraine are given military training.

