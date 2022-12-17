Two Peruvian ministers resign amid deadly protests

"This morning I presented my letter of resignation from the post of Minister of State in the education portfolio," Peru’s Minister of Education Patricia Correa said on Twitter on Friday, posting her letter of resignation.

"The death of compatriots has no justification. State violence cannot be disproportionate and cause death."

Culture Minister Jair Perez Branez also submitted his letter of resignation on Friday, according to Sputnik.

"Today I have submitted my irrevocable resignation. Peru needs peace and effective dialogue, no more violence, wherever it comes from. I call on the highest level and all powers to reflect and take action to bring peace to the Peruvian people. Not one more death," Branez said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster reported that the death toll from ongoing nationwide protests in Peru had risen to 20.

Protests against the interim government began to take place across Peru following the impeachment and removal of Pedro Castillo from the post of president on December 7, after he attempted to dissolve Congress.

Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026.

