Iran, Turkish FMs confer on Turkey-Syria borders developments

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Mevlut Cavusoglu that the Islamic Republic of Iran understands Turkey's security concerns and the need to ease them, adding, "Achieving that objective is in need for continuous security dialogues between the two countries, while military operations not only cannot resolve any of the problems but also create losses and further complicate the situation."

He also announced Iran's readiness for offering any contributions to the peaceful solution of the problems between the two countries.

The Turkish foreign minister, for his part, elaborated on his country's stands on the issue and appreciated Iran's constructive approach.

