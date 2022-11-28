  1. Politics
Nov 28, 2022, 7:39 PM

In phone call;

Poland hopes Iran talks will yield results

Poland hopes Iran talks will yield results

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of Iran and Poland on Monday discussed bilateral relations, consular issues and some international developments in a telephone conversation.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau held a phone call on Monday to discuss bilateral relations, consular issues and some international developments.

Amir-Abdollahian said that there are good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Poland.

The two top diplomats reviewed the latest issues related to bilateral relations and exchanged views on holding a joint commission between the two nations.

Referring to the historical relations between the two countries, the Polish foreign minister emphasized the importance of relations with Iran for the Polish government and described Iran as an important partner of Poland in the region and expressed hope that the negotiations to remove the sanctions on Iran would be successful.

MNA

News Code 194221
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News