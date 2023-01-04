IRGC member martyrdom in Tehran seems to be terrorist action

Ahmad Vahidi told Mehr correspondent on Wednesday that the martyrdom of a member of Tehran's Mohammad Rasoolullah Base by the name of Qassem Fathollahi who was shot dead in front of his home yesterday seemed to be a terrorist action.

"The intelligence apparatuses must look into the details of this matter, while the action seems to be a terrorist act," the interior minister stressed to Mehr.

These remarks by the minister come after his deputy Amir-Ahmadi said that the IRGC member was martyred by robbers during a robbery in the south of Tehran and it was not a terrorist action.

Fathollahi was shut down with 4 bullets at the front door of his house in an attack in the south of Tehran in Mokhtary street on Tuesday.

MNA