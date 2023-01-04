  1. Politics
Jan 4, 2023, 2:57 PM

Interior minister to Mehr:

IRGC member martyrdom in Tehran seems to be terrorist action

IRGC member martyrdom in Tehran seems to be terrorist action

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The Iranian interior minister Ahmad Vahidi said that the martyrdom of an IRGC member in Tehran yesterday seemed to be a terrorist action.

Ahmad Vahidi told Mehr correspondent on Wednesday that the martyrdom of a member of Tehran's Mohammad Rasoolullah Base by the name of Qassem Fathollahi who was shot dead in front of his home yesterday seemed to be a terrorist action.

"The intelligence apparatuses must look into the details of this matter, while the action seems to be a terrorist act," the interior minister stressed to Mehr.

These remarks by the minister come after his deputy Amir-Ahmadi said that the IRGC member was martyred by robbers during a robbery in the south of Tehran and it was not a terrorist action.

Fathollahi was shut down with 4 bullets at the front door of his house in an attack in the south of Tehran in Mokhtary street on Tuesday.

MNA

News Code 195746
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News