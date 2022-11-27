Raeisi arrives in Jask to attend Army Navy parade

Raeisi, who has traveled to Bandar-e-Jask on Sunday morning to participate in the naval parade of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army on the occasion of the Army Navy Day, was welcomed by the Governor-General of Hormozgan, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and a group of local officials.

Raeisi is scheduled to visit the capabilities of the Navy and meet with the families of martyrs of the Navy force, as well as attend the parade of surface, subsurface and flying units of the Iran Navy.

Raeisi will also address the people of Jask.

Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani also accompanies the Iranian President on his visit to the southern province of the country.

MNA/5640975