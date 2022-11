The Mossad spy said in his confession that he saw an advertisement on the Internet belonging to the intelligence agency of Israel (Mossad), and the advertisement made him curious.

According to the spy, he sent them [Mossad] a request via email, as well as sent all his identity documents to the intelligence officers of the regime.

He also added that he then was in contact with Israeli intelligence services through WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram.

MNA/TSN2804904