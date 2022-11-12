Georgia terms Iran role as important in regional peace

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Tbilisi Mahmoud Adib.

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador called for more cooperation between the two countries.

Adib also pointed to the diverse capacities of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Georgia, especially in the economic fields, including transit and transportation corridors, and energy, calling for more cooperation in bilateral relations.

Garibashvili, for his part, wished him success in his new mission as Iran's envoy.

Referring to the role of Iran in regional peace and security, Garibashvili called the resolution of regional countries' conflicts a factor of stability and a foundation for development and prosperity.

