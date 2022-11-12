  1. Sports
Iran wins eighth World Championship in sitting volleyball

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Iran men's national sitting volleyball team defeated Bosnia 3-nil in the final match of the World Championship in Sarajevo on Friday.

The first set was played point for point until halfway through the first period when the Iranians made a more noticeable difference (14:17) with a good game in defence and an equally great game in attack.

After that, it was played in several mini-series. First, the Dragons, as BiH national teams are affectionately called, equalized to 17:17, and then the Iranians again escaped to a three-point lead, 17:20.

Bosnia entered the very end of the set with a score of 21:20 thanks to a new mini-series that came on the wings of great play in both phases of the game.

The local team had an advantage of one point, it was 23:22, and after the time out for the Iranians, Bosnia soon won the first set ball, but the first set was won by the Iranians 26:24.

In the second set, the dragons allowed the Iranians a 4-0 run, and in the first eight points of the set, they scored only one point. It was 1-7 for the visitors. The second set eventually lasted 62 points, and again went to the side of the Iranians.

In the third set, the Iranians made an early three-point lead. When the Iranians created a double-digit lead, 20:10, it was clear that the Dragons would have to settle for second place and a silver medal.

In the end, the Bosnia team was defeated with a score of 3:0 in sets, and the last set ended with a score of 12:25, making the final score look like this: 26:24, 32:30, 25:12.

In this way, the national team of Iran won a record eighth World Championship title, while Bosnia won only three world championship titles.

