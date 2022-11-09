  1. World
Explosions reported on Iraq-Syria border

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – News sources reported several explosions near the borders of Iraq and Syria early Wednesday morning.

Iraqi sources said several explosions were heard near the Iraqi-Syrian border and fighter jets and helicopters flew over the border strip.

It is said that a drone targeted the area and some positions of resistance groups. Official sources have not yet confirmed these reports.

The correspondent of al-Mayadeen in Baghdad announced that the air attack on the border points of Syria, which targeted several oil tankers, took place after the convoy crossed the borders of Iraq into Syrian territory.

He added that there is still no confirmed information about the casualties of the air attack.

Al-Mayadeen reporter, quoting field sources in Iraq, stated that the Zionist regime carried out the attack at the al-Qaem crossing using a drone.

These sources emphasized that in the attack, two oil tankers were hit and no casualties were reported.

