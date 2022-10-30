Iran condoles S. Korea over Seoul festive stampede victims

Nasser Kan'ani also announced that 5 Iranian citizens were among the dead in the Seoul incident.

Iranian top diplomat also added that the Iranian embassy in South Korea continues to follow up on the latest situation of Iranian injured or missing in this country.

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others were injured in a crowd surge Saturday night during Halloween festivities in a popular nightlife district, officials said, one of the biggest disasters in the country, NBC News reported.

An estimated 100,000 people gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased Covid-19 restrictions in recent months.

