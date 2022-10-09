French protestors call for withdrawal from NATO

Media sources reported from Paris, the capital of France, that tens of thousands of French people protested in the streets of this city against the recession, the sharp increase in the cost of living, and peace in the world.

The protests are held while the French Nobel literature winner and other several French figures urged protests against Macron.

A group of French intellectuals including Nobel literature prize winner Annie Ernaux on Sunday urged people to join protests planned by the left for next week, accusing President Emmanuel Macron of not doing enough to help the poor cope with high prices while some companies make windfall profits, according to Reuters.

"Emmanuel Macron is using inflation to widen the wealth gap, to boost capital income at the expense of the rest", the group of 69 signatories, including writers, film directors and university teachers, said in a text published in the Journal Du Dimanche.

