All Nord Stream gas volumes can be redirected via Turkish hub

Nord Stream 1 and 2, the twin pipeline networks capable of pumping up to 110 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Germany via the bottom of the Baltic Sea, suffered damage last month after a suspected sabotage attack. The attack took place as Europe braces for a cold winter amid moves by Brussels to "phase out" Russian energy, Sputnik News Agency reported on Sunday.

It will be possible to redirect gas volumes ordinarily delivered by Nord Stream via the hub in Turkey, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller has indicated.

"You know, nothing's impossible," Miller said in an in a Russian television interview Sunday, when asked about whether the supplies Russia ordinarily delivers via Nord Stream can be redirected via Turkey-based infrastructure. "We're talking about those volumes which we have lost thanks to the acts of international terrorism against the Nord Stream pipelines, so these can be significant volumes," he said.

"I'd like to remind you that we have the experience of preparing for the implementation of the South Stream project, which was originally planned to have a capacity of 63 billion cubic meters [per year]. Therefore, if we're talking even about the technical documentation for the development of the route, for South Stream - all this was already done at one time," Miller added.

MNA/PR