Air Force capable of responding to any threat promptly

Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras made the remarks during a visit to Shahid Sattari Aeronautical University on Tuesday.

There is a potential capability in the Army Air Force to monitor the threats in the region, provide a solution for them and respond to those threats in the shortest possible time, he said.

"Today, in order to monitor the enemies' military capabilities, it is necessary to analyze the behavior of the enemies in a very precise way and upgrade our capabilities according to the enemy's behavior," Dadras noted.

He highlighted the great role of the Iranian armed forces in promoting the country's military power and capability.

