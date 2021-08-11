Enemies desperately inviting Iran to come to negotiations

The relations of the countries have been influenced under the heavy shadow of the realism school of thought which is based on arrogance and hegemony, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras said Wednesday morning.

In fact, such a sinister school of thought considers power as the basis for determining the rights of countries in all fields, he added.

He went on to say that the Islamic school thought enjoys great role models such as Imam Hussein (PBUH), a great figure who is the manifestation of endurance and resistance against arrogant powers and oppression.

"We also obey such a school of thought and consider this great figure as a role model", the Iranian Army’s second-in-command noted.

Today, the thought of Imam Hussein (PBUH) has doubled the honor of the Iranian nation in the world, Dadras said, adding that today the enemies are desperately inviting Iranians to come to the table of negotiation.

"On the other hand, some regional countries, supporting their American allies to achieve their interests, are weak and they are being humiliated by the United States", he added.

