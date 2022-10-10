3 economists share Nobel economics prize

Fourteen laureates were awarded a Nobel Prize in 2022, for achievements that have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.
Their work and discoveries range from paleogenomics and click chemistry to documenting war crimes.
MP/PR
TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2022 was awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, Philip H. Dybvig "for research on banks and financial crises".
MP/PR
