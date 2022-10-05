  1. Politics
Oct 5, 2022, 9:56 AM

Oman thanks Iran for action in handing over "Bagheri Namazi"

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, a statement by the the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

During the talks, the top Omani diplomat expressed gratitude and appreciation for Tehran’s trust in the Omani authorities and the humanitarian action of Iran in handing over Bagher Namazi, who was convicted of espionage in Iran, to Muscat.

Albusaidi said his country had always supported the Islamic Republic’s wise positions in the region and in international bodies.

