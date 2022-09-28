US seeking to draw Russia into nuclear agenda: Zakharova

Washington is using all kinds of manipulations and staging without limits to drag Moscow into the nuclear agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the air of the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"They talk about this topic [nuclear weapons] with ease. They develop it, they use manipulative methods in order to pull us into this agenda. They use all kinds of manipulations and staging without any limits. They are indeed engaged in total destruction," the diplomat pointed out.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that there have been "many attempts to dialogue with the United States."

"But what Washington has brought it all to is a world on the brink of catastrophe. And in New York [on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly] this topic was raised one way or another: in the negotiations, on the sidelines. Everyone understands that in this systemic crisis - economic, ideological, and political - Washington has gone too far".

RHM/PR