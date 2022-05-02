8 dead, 16 injured in weekend shootings in Chicago

The spree of shootings has been recorded from about 5:45 pm on Friday when a 69-year-old man, was shot dead at his residence in South Kilpatrick, NBC Chicago, a local broadcaster reported citing the city police.

The victims have included people from all age groups, including a minor as well as a 62-year-old woman. The incidents took place in a variety of areas including Brighton Park, South Indiana, North Kedzie Avenue, Humboldt Park and so on, The Print reported.

Gun violence has been a major problem across the US, with regular cases of sporadic shooting incidents, and even mass shootings reported in the country.

The US Armed Violence Research Archive shows that since the beginning of 2022, at least 140 mass shootings have occurred across the United States.

MA/PR